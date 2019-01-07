YARMOUTH, Maine — Chairs already line the streets of downtown Yarmouth with still weeks until the annual Yarmouth Clam Festival.

The festival does not start for another 17 days! That is when thousands will line the streets for the kick-off parade.

The tradition of saving spots along the parade route has caused some small town controversy over the years.

First getting its start in 1965, the event filled with a parade, food, music, and games is a chance for the community to come together to raise money for local non-profits.

The summer event is Friday, July 19 - Sunday, July 21.

Find more information at clamfestival.com.