MAINE, USA — Earth Day 2020 has arrived and, in its 50th year, it feels like it has as much significance as ever.

NEWS CENTER Maine photojournalist Kirk Cratty started "A Breath of Fresh Air" as a way for Mainers to take a 2-3 minute 'staycation' at the end of each night's newscasts amid all the news surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic is still ongoing and it's not taking a break for Earth Day. But it's important for Mainers to keep actively appreciating what makes us so lucky: We have a great outdoors that we can go to for a natural sense of calm and relaxation. We have public land and hiking trails and beaches (they're not ALL closed) and lakes and rivers, which allow us to take a break both physically and mentally. Regardless of a pandemic, Maine's little piece of Earth is what makes us who we are and it's what makes us so fortunate compared to much of Earth's population.

So as spring settles and summer waits patiently in the wings, here's to making full use of Maine's natural gifts. If you're not naturally prone to outdoor activities, start with a walk or a bike ride. The mental benefits are as important as the physical ones.

Need some ideas for places to go? We thought you'd never ask. You can find Kirk's entire collection of "A Breath of Fresh Air" on our YouTube channel by clicking HERE. There's also a link at the bottom of this article.

And keep an eye out for your favorite spot - Kirk might just feature it one night. They air every night at the end of our 6 p.m. newscast.

Happy Earth Day!

