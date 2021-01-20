Campgrounds, restaurant owners lose in Gov. Mills’ 'unconstitutional' quarantine rules lawsuit

The owners of Bayley's Camping Resort in Scarborough and Little Ossipee Lake campground in Waterboro, as well as the owner of two restaurants, says Mills' 14-day quarantine for out-of-staters was an unconstitutional restriction on people's right to travel freely from state to state.

“At a time when little was known about the COVID-19 virus except that it was deadly and easily spread by asymptomatic individuals, the Governor sensibly required that most people entering Maine self-quarantine for fourteen days. This measure was necessary not only to prevent the spread of the virus, but also to protect Maine’s health care system, which is designed for a population of 1.3 million residents but which easily could have been overwhelmed in the face of a seasonal influx of many times that number. We are gratified that the court, in upholding the quarantine requirement, thoughtfully considered the scientific and medical evidence we submitted and correctly recognized that Maine’s goals were compelling and that the requirement was carefully tailored to advancing those goals.”