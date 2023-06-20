'Camp Hope' helps families feel sense of normalcy while dealing with childhood cancer diagnoses

The annual program is possible thanks to generous community donations to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

ELLSWORTH, Maine — From doctor visits to numerous tests, dealing with a childhood cancer diagnosis is challenging. To take the load off of patients and their families, every summer Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center hosts a week-long, fully-paid excursion at the YMCA's Camp Jordan in Ellsworth.

"Camp Hope" has been an annual program for 20 years, hosting a handful of families for a week of camping, swimming, s'mores, games, and more.

"All of the things you imagine for your kids when you go to summer camp, they get to do both while they're on treatment and after treatment, too," Chief Pediatric Hematologist Oncologist Dr. Nadine SantaCruz said.

This week's camp hosted 52 campers, including families and siblings.

The week is free for campers and their families thanks to donations made by community members to Northern Light EMMC.

For many, this week is a chance for kids to take part in activities they're not always able to. One that is mostly sought after by campers is Capture the Flag.

"We're all just together on the field, we're not thinking about anything else, we're just in the moment," camper Sienna Bryant said.

It's thanks in part due to Northern Light's medical staff—the campers' caregivers—that make it happen behind the scenes. They stay on-site with families during the duration of the camp, for any medical treatment or attention that is needed.

For parents, that support is a sigh of relief often not felt.

"We feel loved, but also safe because it's the people that have always taken care of us," parent Sheri Bryant said.

For the medical staff, they agree this is a week they always look forward to putting on each year.

"What we are able to give the kids, is their childhood back," SantaCruz said.