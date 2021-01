Marc Breidt says as he has gotten older, his leaf blower helps him and works well when there is just a dusting of snow on the pavement.

BREWER, Maine — A man from Bucksport has a unique way of clearing the snow off the walk of his wife's barbershop.

Marc Breidt says as he has gotten older, his leaf blower helps him a lot and works well when there is just a dusting of snow on the pavement.

Breight says he has done this for years and the leaf blower really does make it a lot easier for him.