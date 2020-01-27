DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine — It sort of looks like hockey, but it isn't. It's broomball!

The game played with special sticks and balls on ice was the reason people from the Dover-Foxcroft community flocked to the Piscataquis Ice Arena Sunday afternoon.

The American Cancer Society of Maine held a broomball tournament to raise money to help those living with cancer. The funds from the tournament will go towards Relay for Life events and other programs.

Stacey Duran is a Community Manager for the American Cancer Society of Maine.

“We like to try new things so we can share our mission and make sure everyone knows the programs and services that the American Cancer Society has," she said.

The Piscataquis County Ice Arena is still new to the area. For rink Director of Operations and Programming Matt Spooner, this event was a great way to get the community down to the rink.

“This is event is awesome for the people here but it’s also a great opportunity for people to find out what we do here at the PCIA," Spooner said.

This is the first time the American Cancer Society has put on an event in the Dover-Foxcroft area, so it seemed fitting to try something new.

“Broomball is completely new. It's something we haven’t done before," Duran said.

The players knew all the shooting, sliding, and running was for a good cause.

“We’re all out here today to obviously support a good cause and there’s nothing more fun than playing broomball," player Ryan Buttice said.

