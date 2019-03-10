Some students across the county are bringing their bibles to school Thursday, October 3, to take part in what a national Christian group says is a day all about expressing the belief in God and sharing it with others.

Many parents and teachers are taking to social media to share images of their children carrying the bible to class.

The event is sponsored by Focus on the Family, a global Christian ministry that says they are dedicated to helping families.

Focus on the Family says their event is legal under the First Amendment rights, stating, any student in public school can engage in voluntary, free speech conversations in a way that does not interfere with or substantially disrupt classroom time and academic instruction.

“That means you can voluntarily express your personal and religious beliefs to your classmates through verbal or written expressions, as long as you follow school policy and do not engage in these activities during classroom or instruction time,” according to their website.

According to Focus on the Family's website, the event is under the freedom to Equal Access rights meaning if your school allows a club or students to put up posters or distribute cards containing messages about a current topic, they should not discriminate against other students or clubs who also want to use those same free speech venues.