BREWER (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The final ride of a 65-mile bicycling event that raises money for animals at Bangor area shelters will commence Wednesday.

Matthew Gross, 15, spent the last year raising more than $4,500 for animals at the Bangor Humane Society and the Animal Orphanage of Old Town.

Over the past seven years, he's raised a total of $16,000.

Gross started Ride for the Wet Nose with his dad after the family adopted a dog from the Bangor Humane Society.

"I just want to help animals because I raised Buddy," Matt Gross said. "We got him when he was 11 and he was abused his whole life. I just don't want any animals to go through what he had to go through. So I just felt like help on."

Gross said giving back to these animals is the greatest gift he could give.

For information on donating, visit Ride for the Wet Nose, or visit Kings Mountian RC and Aubuchon Hardware in Brewer

Gross said this is his last year because he wants to focus more on school, work and entering the field of law enforcement.

