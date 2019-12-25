BREWER, Maine — The Brewer Fire Department along with help from other local departments struggled to put the flames out of the single-family house fire Tuesday morning.

According to neighbors, the fire started around 9:45 a.m. and the smoke and smell of "burning plastic" filled Washington Street.

Jason Moffitt of the Brewer Police Department confirmed both the homeowner and firefighters suffered no injuries.

“The building was pretty much fully engulfed when we got here at this point, we don’t have a cause. I can tell you that the homeowner was not at home at the time, and we’re going to be consulting with the Fire Marshal’s office later<” Moffitt said.

The cause of the fire will not be known until at least Wednesday.

