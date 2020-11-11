Breaking the silence about pregnancy and infant loss

Health experts say one in four pregnancies end in loss every year, but many parents grieve in silence

According to the CDC, one in four pregnancies end in loss every year, but many families choose to grieve privately because losing a baby is rarely talked about openly.

Millions watched on social media as model Chrissy Teigen mourned her son Jack, who was stillborn. That public grief is helping other families heal by breaking the culture of silence.

Chapter one : Charlie's Story

Nick and Nicole Bowie-Haskell were excited about adding a baby boy to their family, which included 7-year-old Jenna and 8-year-old Jack.

But an ultrasound at 13 weeks revealed a condition called hydrops, fluid built up in a baby's tissues and organs. Only half of babies survive after birth and the couple was advised to end the pregnancy.

"We weren't willing to do that and we had the faith and we went back at 18 weeks and the hydrops were gone," Nicole said.

Tests later revealed their son Charlie had Down Syndrome but was still developing normally. After a scan showed an enlarged liver, Nicole underwent an emergency C-section at 35 weeks. Charlie was diagnosed with a condition known as TMD. Similar to Leukemia, it results in the rapid growth of abnormal white cells.

Charlie was given a thirty percent chance of survival and underwent chemotherapy. More than two weeks later after his birth, Charlie's organs started shutting down. Family members said goodbye and made the decision to take him off life support.

"He blinked three times and then he shut his eyes and I just knew it was time," Nicole said.

Family, friends, and co-workers wrapped their arms around the family. The couple attended infant and pregnancy loss support group meetings and grief counseling. But openly talking about Charlie was tough because there is often a stigma attached to losing a baby.

"People are like 'oh, oh, sorry sorry.' I don't want anyone to apologize for Charlie. He was our son, he passed away and we honor him every single day," Nicole said.

Eight years later the couple now has two more boys, Henry and Hudson. The family also takes trips during the holidays around the time when Charlie was born and left this earth—another key part of their healing journey talking about the baby they lost too soon.