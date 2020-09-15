Body of Washington County Silver Alert found

Daniel Beauregard was found dead Saturday in his submerged vehicle at the South Addison Town Landing in Washington County

MAINE, USA — Daniel Beauregard, the subject of a Silver alert last week, was found dead Saturday in Washington County.

On September 12 around noon, Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a submerged vehicle at the South Addison Town Landing, similar to Beauregard's vehicle. Deputies responded to the area and found the vehicle with Beauregard dead inside of it.

The Maine Marine Patrol, Maine Forestry Service, and Maine State Police assisted in the search.

Although the death is not believed to be suspicious, results are pending form the Medical Examiners Office on the cause of death.