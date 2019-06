HOLDEN, Maine — A body was found in the back of a car on Friday at the Holden Congregational Church.

According to Chris Greeley at the Holden Police Department, the body was found at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Assisting Holden police was the Maine State Police. The body is pending an autopsy at the State Medical Examiner's office to determine a cause of death.

The scene has since been cleared.

NEWS CENTER Maine will update this story when more information becomes available.