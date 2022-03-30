Billion-dollar Flagpole of Freedom Park plans unveiled

The Worcester family of Wreaths Across America is behind the project slated to open July 4, 2026, America’s 250th birthday.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Plans were announced Tuesday in Augusta for a billion-dollar park that will feature the world's tallest flag pole to honor all American veterans.

Morrill Worcester, chairman of the board at Wreaths Across America, announced the project Flagpole of Freedom Park, which will be built in Columbia Falls, Maine.

The park will fly the world's largest flag, bigger than a football field, from the world's tallest flagpole, which will stand taller than the Empire State Building, the news release states. It also will feature remembrance walls honoring 24 million U.S. veterans.

Phase one of the project will cost a billion dollars and will be paid for by private donations.

"The great thing about this is it's not funded by the government. It's going to be privately funded. And we can't really give it the title of a national park, but it will have almost more meaning than a national park," Mike Worcester said. "It's built by the people to represent all of our veterans and their families and really teach about the future, the past of the country and unite everybody."

The release estimates that approximately 8,000 jobs would be created with the project.

There are plans for restaurants, shops, museums, and a hotel at the park.

They hope to break ground in the next year and open July 4, 2026, on America's 250th birthday.

