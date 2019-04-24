AUGUSTA, Maine — Lawmakers introduced a bill last week that aims to strengthen the relationship between Maine's law enforcement and immigrant community.

Those behind the bill say this relationship is threatened when state and local agencies are over-shadowed by federal immigration enforcement programs…causing those in immigrant community’s to fear things like going to school or seeking basic health services.

The Maine Liberty Act, H.P. 1148, and would prevent law enforcement agencies around the state from things like investigating or detaining someone solely for immigration enforcement purposes, regardless of whether the orders come from federal agents.

According to the bill's text, that includes holding them for questioning unless they are to be questioned about non-immigration status matters. Those who are detained for the purpose of immigration enforcement must be released within 48 hours.

However, if federal agents are seeking information about a person's criminal history, state agencies would be authorized to release it; as long as the request lines up with U.S. code and the person under question is being detained for reasons unrelated to their immigration status.

Even in that case, according to the bill's language, the person would only be transferred to federal agents if authorized by a court order or criminal warrant.

If passed, law enforcement agencies would send reports on how many arrests were made in relation to immigration enforcement to Maine's Attorney general who would be in charge of sending out an annual report.

The bill has been assigned to the Judiciary committee and should have a public hearing scheduled in the coming weeks.