Bicycle Coalition of Maine announces cancellation of BikeMaine 2021

The group is planning "numerous smaller, safer rides under the BikeMaine umbrella" hopefully over the summer.

MAINE, USA — The Bicycle Coalition of Maine has canceled BikeMaine 2021, citing "safety and uncertainty during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic." This after having to cancel BikeMaine 2020 last year.

Event director Will Elting says, "Though we are encouraged by the vaccine rollout currently underway, there is still a long road ahead before gathering with hundreds of people from across the world in rural Maine communities feels safe again.”

Dubbed “Katahdin Frontier,” the event was originally scheduled for September 2020 but was postponed to 2021. Slated to begin Sept. 11 through Sept. 18, the annual weeklong cycling event would have included stops in Old Town, Lincoln, Patten, Millinocket, and Dover-Foxcroft.

The event was going to have a maximum of 450 riders and more than 70 organizers and volunteers working the event.

The non-profit says it has no intention of retiring the BikeMaine ride, and fully intends to bring it back when it is safe to do so.

In the meantime, the BCM is planning numerous smaller, safer rides under the BikeMaine umbrella that they hope to hold over the summer.

“These events will take us to new and exciting places, hit some familiar BikeMaine notes, and open the BikeMaine experience to a wider audience than ever before,” Elting says while urging the ride’s supporters to stay tuned for updates.