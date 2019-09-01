When a company in Maine announces layoffs, a "Rapid Response Team" is dispatched to aid the workers.

What is a Rapid Response Team, and who's part of that team?

According to Judy Pelletier of the Maine Department of Labor (MDOL), the team consists of:

Representatives of unemployment insurance companies

Career Center employees

Training partners (employers who can assist workers into their company)

Their focus is to be a landing pad for the unemployed and guide them from their former job into the next as smoothly as possible.

Each team member meets with the unemployed to discuss:

Health insurance options

Career Center services

Services for veterans

Workshops for resume writing, training, etc.

They also hand out a transition book, which is filled with resources, answers to common questions, and what to do next.

Pelletier says the department does this for companies small and large, and that there is no number too small.

Thanks to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, or WARN, all the employer has to do is email the department.

Funded by the federal government as part of the Federal Workforce Investment Act, WARN allows the states to step in and give first aid to those who've lost their jobs, or about to. The law requires any employer who lays off more than 100 employees to contact the department of labor in the respective state.

But, Pelletier says when an entire community is affected, such as Wilton, extra steps are taken:

A community transition team is created

Some of the workers are hired to be liaisons to help others in the process

Community leaders are identified and assist the MDOL locate those affected

In the case of the call center closing, Pelletier says Barclays has agreed to host a job fair for the affected workers at the call center itself, which is still being planned.

According to the layoff notice sent by Barclays, those layoffs won't begin until March 31st.

If you or someone you know have questions, a meeting for the community January 15 at 1:30 PM at the Wilton Career Center: