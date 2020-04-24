PORTLAND, Maine — Things look a lot different in Maine right now than they did a few months ago. Photographer Nicole Wolf is taking pictures to document what the COVID-19 pandemic looks like for business owners on the Portland Peninsula. It's a project she calls "Behind Closed Doors."

"I wanted to try to do something that could maybe help some of my friends that have small businesses that are shuttered," Wolf said. Her hope is that these unique portraits will someday be turned into a coffee table book with proceeds to help these small businesses.

"I really care about these people. It’s hard seeing your friends suffer."

