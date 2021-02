Batman was seen taking time off from fighting crime. The caped crusader was spotted enjoying some sledding.

RUMFORD, Maine — When he's not protecting the city of Gotham, or chasing bad guys, the Batman is.... sledding??

It's true!

Batman was spotted sledding in Rumford on Sunday.

Tammy Robbins shared this video, but of course, we won't reveal who is behind the mask of the caped crusader.