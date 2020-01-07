Hey Bangor, you will start seeing new trash bins and trash trucks

The new Casella semi-automated trucks can pick up trash bins without workers riding on the back

BANGOR, Maine — Residents of Bangor have noticed new 96-gallon bins delivered to their doorsteps over recent days, but that's not the only new surprise associated with trash day.

Casella and the City of Bangor started a new semi-automated curbside pickup delivery system that eliminates collectors hanging from the back of the trucks.

If residents place their bins forward-facing, the truck can pull next to it and a claw, operated by the driver, and grab the bin and dump what's inside.

Assistant General Manager of Casella, Jim Dunning, said it was a process for the city to deliver all the bins and get the trucks ready, but is overwhelmed with how the community has been reacting.

He added the new trucks are safer for people driving and for his drivers. Although these new machines are eliminating dangerous positions, they aren't eliminating jobs.

"There are still positions for them, we have not laid anyone off as a result of this," Dunning said.

"We still have plenty of work, plenty of opportunity for those folks, so, I know that's concerning for some people but I can assure you we are not laying people off."