BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor-area celebration is a red white and blue spectacle that's expected to draw thousands from Penobscot County and beyond on the 4th of July.

The 2019 Independence Day celebration in Bangor is expected to be particularly impressive because of a large barge in the Penobscot River, directly across from Bangor's Waterfront Pavillion.

Director of Parks and Recreation Tracy Willette says, "This year's fireworks will be shot from a barge in the middle of the river. Usually, they were shot from the shore."

On Independence Day, fireworks will be transported by tugboat out to the barge where they'll be launched to the delight of thousands.

According to event organizers, the barge allows for a bigger and better fireworks display.

Micheal Fern who works with the Kuanis group that is spearheading the fireworks display in Bangor says the barge will "lead to much more shells, bigger shell counts, six-inch shells instead of three and they're going to go hundreds of more feet in the air. and it just makes for a great aerial display."

As usual, boaters will have to keep at a distance in order to avoid danger.

Willette says, "We create a halo around the shoot site. the harbor master and the fire dept will secure the zone."

For the past 21 years, Thomas Lambert has been working with the coast guard to secure the safety zone and make sure no boaters get in harm's way.

Lambert says, "If the unexploded flares come down they can cause a fire, burn people and set a boat on fire."

He says his job isn't typically that difficult.

"People are really respectful," says Lambert. "They stay where they're supposed to. We really haven't had any serious problems here in Bangor."

However, while as many people as possible are allowed to pack onto the riverbanks, the same cannot be said for the lucky ones who get to watch from the water.

"Don't overload your boat," says Lambert. "People have a tendency to want to overload their boat on the holidays, but safety first."

You cannot drive a boat under the influence of alcohol to the same degree you cannot drive a car. The state OUI laws apply to boaters. The only difference is there is not an open container law regarding boats.

Boats will be allowed to draft (tie up to one another). However, safety lights are required at all times during the fireworks display.

The safety zone is a no wake zone.

The safety zone will be enacted starting at about 9 pm and lifted at around 10 pm. Boaters will not be allowed to cross past the barge during that window of time.

If you're thinking about setting off your own fireworks tonight, make sure to check with your local fire department that your town doesn't have an ordinance against them.

Bangor has a city ordinance that bans setting off fireworks.

For a full list of everywhere where you can watch fireworks tonight, click here.