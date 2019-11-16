BANGOR, Maine — With Thanksgiving right around the corner, food pantry's around the state have received hundreds of pounds of food in donations.
Today in Bangor, this food drive focused on the critters that hang-out under the table during dinner.
Kelly Adams, the Supplemental Food Program Manager of Eastern Area Agency on Aging, ran today's food drive.
“The furry friends food bank is designed for seniors and their pets to stay together. It's very important that we have local food drives like this to help keep seniors and their pets together," Adams said.
Assisting low income seniors with pet food to help them keep their pets. That's the goal of the Furry Friends Food Bank. The food bank is the only division of the EAAA that depends solely on community donation.
The Bangor Police Department did its part to help.
“Any opportunity to give back to the community, we are more than willing to take a part in," Elizabeth Brunton, the departments Community Resource Officer said.
This event helping all members of the community, especially those with four legs.
“To realize those less fortunate than we are, but also realize that those folks have critters too, and they need help sometimes," Brunton added.
More than 400 seniors over four counties in central and eastern Maine are helped through this program. Each senior overwhelmed by the help from the community.
“They’re so grateful. Its an amazing program and everyone is so grateful when they’re receiving their pet food," Brunton added.
If you didn't have the chance to donate pet food at Shaw's today, the Furry Friends Food Bank is always looking for wet food, dry food, and cat liter donations.
The Bangor Humane Society was also part of the food drive, helping promote dogs and cats that are up for adoption looking for a good home.
