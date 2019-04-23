BANGOR, Maine — The seventh annual Erin's Run 5K will take place Sunday, April 28, on the Bangor Waterfront. The event is held in memory of Bangor native Erin Woolley, who passed away from cancer in 2010.

Race Director Ben Sprague said the event raises money for the causes that were important to Erin, including Partners for Peace, the Bangor YMCA, the University of Maine Swimming & Diving Program, and a scholarship in Erin's memory at Bangor High School.

Bangor native's memory lives on through fundraising for domestic abuse, violence victims

The 5K race and walk will begin at 9 a.m., Sprague said, and immediately preceding it at 8:45 a.m. there will be a free Kids 1K event for children 12 and under. All participating children will receive a free Erin's Run T-shirt.

"Erin’s Run is an incredible event honoring a young woman, Erin Woolley, who was passionate about helping others," said Amanda Cost, director of Partners for Peace. "Partners for Peace is grateful to the organizers for keeping Erin’s spirit alive by raising money to support services for victims of domestic abuse and violence."

The full 5K costs $15. The run is timed and consists of a loop from the Bangor Waterfront to the James F. Doughy School and back to the Waterfront by way of the Cross Insurance Center.