BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Elizabeth Robbins has had a whirlwind of a summer.

She competed in Orlando, Florida, representing Maine in the Miss US International title, where she ended up placing in the top ten, securing her a spot in next year's pageant.

A few weeks ago, she walked in Miami Swim Week, not caring if anyone noticed the scar on her back while she was on the catwalk.

"Yeah, I mean, this is just the beginning though," said Robbins, while displaying her sashes and crown from the pageants she has taken apart in.

Not only does Robbins compete in pageants, but she's also a swimwear model.

"When I initially did start modeling, I did a lot more commercial modeling," said Robbins.

The 20-year-old Bangor native towers at six feet, but this model didn't always walk tall.

"Tell me about when you were in high school and you had to undergo surgery. Did you ever think that you would be where you're sitting today and not even that many years later?"

"Yeah, definitely not," said Robbins. "That wasn't something that I saw for myself at all."

Robbins' surgery for curvature of the spine, or scoliosis, was so severe, it required a 12-hour back surgery.

Physically, she gained two inches, but she also gained a whole lot more.

"Once I did have back surgery, it was like this newfound confidence, where I was just really excited for the way I then felt about myself, but also obviously just being able to survive," said Robbins.

"You had back surgery."

"Mhmm."

"And now you stand so tall."

"Yeah, I am very tall," said Robbins through laughter.

Robbins isn't just a model, though.

She's a role model, too, and she says she has her own role models in her mom and her aunt.

"There's something about Elizabeth that she's very strong and, I mean, I have those worries as every parent does, but she has just always been very willful and strong willed and if she wants to do something, she's going to do it," said Elizabeth's mother, Julie Robbins.

[She's] "somebody who doesn't look at barriers as things that get in the way, but somebody who looks at them as, 'I'm going to overcome those,'" said Robbins' aunt, Jenny Muscatell, who convinced Robbins to pursue pageants and modeling.

“I never really went to pool parties or, you know, would go to the beach with friends, or let people see me in a swimsuit or like tight clothing or anything just because I was very aware and just cognizant of the way that I appeared to others, and I didn't like what I saw and I just assumed other people wouldn't either," added Robbins. "Part of my goal through modeling, I think, is kind of breaking a stigma."

Not just one stigma, either.

The stigma surrounding people with debilitating diseases, the stigma around models, and around women who compete in pageants.

One young Mainer, breaking all of those barriers, one step on the catwalk at a time.

