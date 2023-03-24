x
Bangor community gathers to celebrate life of jail administrator who died

The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office shared a Facebook post in memory of Capt. Nick Harwick.
Credit: Penobscot County Sheriff's Office

BANGOR, Maine — Hundreds gathered Friday to celebrate the life of a Penobscot County jail administrator who died recently.

The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office shared a Facebook post in memory of Capt. Nick Harwick, recognizing the difference he made in the Greater Bangor community.

"A quiet leader with a big smile and infectious laugh were among the comments repeated over and over," the sheriff's office wrote of Harwick.

According to the sheriff's office, Harwick shared the most love for his family.

"You made a difference Nick, and you will be greatly missed," the post said.

Funeral Services were held for Captain Nick Hardwick Today, hundreds of family, friends and coworkers came together in...

Posted by Penobscot County Sheriff's Office on Friday, March 24, 2023

