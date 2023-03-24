Bangor community gathers to celebrate life of jail administrator who died

The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office shared a Facebook post in memory of Capt. Nick Harwick.

BANGOR, Maine — Hundreds gathered Friday to celebrate the life of a Penobscot County jail administrator who died recently.

The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office shared a Facebook post in memory of Capt. Nick Harwick, recognizing the difference he made in the Greater Bangor community.

"A quiet leader with a big smile and infectious laugh were among the comments repeated over and over," the sheriff's office wrote of Harwick.

According to the sheriff's office, Harwick shared the most love for his family.

"You made a difference Nick, and you will be greatly missed," the post said.

