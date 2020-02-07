Bangor area organizations celebrate community gardening program

The program supports community gardening in senior, disabled, and low-income communities.

BREWER, Maine — Several Bangor area organizations came together Thursday to celebrate a community gardening program.

The program supports gardening in senior, disabled, and low-income communities. Food AND Medicine, Penquis, the Eastern Maine Labor Council, and others began the program five years ago which now helps hundreds of Maine families.

Organizers say the program helps support 13 raised bed community gardens in the area.

Jack McKay, with Eastern Maine Labor Council, said, “The impact it has on hundreds of families and hundreds of people in this region and it's just great. Especially at this time during the pandemic by providing the seeds that people turn into vegetables, that they eat, that are healthy and help out their bottom line."

Food and Medicine Staff member, Josh Kauppila said, "A lot of the things that these gardens are meant to address are social isolation, depression, you know and really address some of those social needs that are often unmet."