MAINE, Maine — Every winter brings several challenges for Mainers. The cold drives home, heating costs up and the snow impacts daily travel by limiting the visibility of the driver.

Driving in snow or dark isn't only a risk for the driver or passengers in the car. The pedestrians on the sidewalks or crossing the roads are also in a dangerous situation during low visibility situations.

Already this winter, a 14-year-old Canton girl was hit by a snowplow on her way to her bus stop, and 52-year-old Dana Banister of Augusta was killed after being hit by a car while he was walking on the road.

Monday night saw another serious pedestrian accident. 74-year-old Philip Perkins of Hampden hit 61-year-old Peter McIntosh as McIntosh was crossing Summer Street in Bangor.

“The pedestrian involved was attempting to cross the road and had made it into the travel lane, in this particular case the oncoming travel lane," Sargent Wade Betters of the Bangor Police Department said.

All those pedestrian-involved accidents occurred when driver visibility was low. Addressing pedestrian safety during the dark and snowy times of winter is at an all-time high, being visible for drivers can save your life.

That's why the Bangor Police Department is handing out free reflective armbands for pedestrians to wear when they walk, run, or jog when it's dark out. The band is small by design to be stored in a purse, pocket, or car easily.

“[Wearing the band] will increase your chances of someone seeing you trying to cross the road after the sun goes down," Betters added.

"Even if they’re still at fault and they don’t yield to you and you have to stop and wait from them to go by you, they’re still at fault but you’re still alive.”

Thomas Tardiff is a Corporal for the Brewer Police Department. He has worked as a police officer in heavy walking towns like Bar Harbor. He knows the importance of pedestrian safety.

“We encourage people to put them on their backpacks or on their bodies if they’re walking on the streets," Tardiff said.“If there is no crosswalk, make sure you’re in a well-lit area wearing lighter clothing, or if it's at night, have something reflective on.”

Erik DaSilva is the Saftey Manager for the Bicycle Coalition of Maine. He recommends wearing clothes that contrast to your surrounding environment.

“To help everyone stay safe whether you’re behind the wheel, or whether you’re walking or peddling on a bicycle," DaSilva said. "If there is a crash and a human life is taken, even if it’s serious injury, that’s something I hope everyone wants to prevent and reduce.”

Other police departments across the state are involved in the reflective armband program, call your local station to see if they have the free bands.

