Assisted living facility hosts first large gathering since before the pandemic

Scarborough Terrace welcomed residents and their families to a cookout Wednesday. According to staff, the facility has stayed COVID-19 free throughout the pandemic

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — It was a night of celebration Wednesday at Scarborough Terrace, an assisted living and memory care facility in Southern Maine. For the first time in more than a year, the facility welcomed families of residents for a large gathering.

"Scarborough Terrace is well known for its family and friends, events, so not being able to have any for over a year and three months has been really crippling for the residents," Scarborough Terrace marketing director Lori Maxwell said. "Everybody's just enthused and happy to have it."

Dozens of residents and their families gathered at tables outside of the facility Wednesday evening for a BBQ cookout, live music, and socializing.

According to staff, Scarborough Terrace has not had a single resident test positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, and now 100 percent of residents are fully vaccinated.

"This is absolutely a celebration," said Scarborough Terrace director of life enrichment Angela Cartwright. "We made sure to let our staff and our families know this is something we understand is not over, but we're vaccinated, we made it through a huge and terrifying time in our history, and let's celebrate together."

Dozens of smiling and laughing faces could be seen throughout the crowd at the cookout Wednesday. Resident Patricia Martin was joined by her family for the event and said, "it's just wonderful."

"I've gotten to see her from time to time, but it's obviously challenging through Plexiglas, with a mask on, but to be out and see this, it's nice," said Patricia's son Jay Martin.

Families have slowly been able to visit more closely with residents at the facility over the last few months, but this was the first time there's been a large gathering with all of the residents and their families hosted by the facility since before March 2020.

"You get very close here, and as someone that held an iPad with these family members, I'm excited to see them in person again," Cartwright said.