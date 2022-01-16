Aroma Joe's offers free coffee Sunday for its annual 'BeanAversary'

Anyone can get a free 16-ounce hot or iced cup of coffee at any of the 12 Aroma Joe's locations in Maine.

MAINE, Maine — On this cold wintery Sunday, Aroma Joe's locations across the state are offering a free cup o' Joe.

The franchise offers a free cup of coffee to customers every year on January 16th as it celebrates their annual "BeanAversary."

In 2019, the brand made a promise to only use Rainforest Alliance Certified beans in their everyday bean blends. The beans are sustainably grown and ethically sourced.

Ashley Brown is the manager at the Aroma Joe's location in Orono. She says the beans are roasted here in Maine too.

"Our beans are roasted right here locally, and they are roasted in small batches so that every batch is roasted to perfection," said Brown.

Brown says she's been the manager at the store in Orono for seven years. She says the store has grown immensely, from eight employees to forty.

All participating stores on Sunday are offering a free 16-ounce hot or iced cup of coffee. The celebration gets better for Aroma Joe’s rewards members who can get a free up to 24-ounce hot or iced coffee.

"This year, more than ever, we are also celebrating our amazing communities,” said Carrie Riley, Chief Marketing Officer. “We invite everyone to experience the Aroma Joe’s difference and come celebrate.”

Most Aroma Joe's locations in Maine close on Sunday at 9 p.m. or 10 p.m.