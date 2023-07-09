Zeus, Guinness World Records tallest dog in the world to undergo leg amputation

"We don't want him to hurt anymore," said Zeus's owner, Brittany Davis. The Fort Worth Great Dane developed bone cancer on his front leg.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT WORTH, Texas — He’s big in name and in size.

Zeus, a 3 ft., 5 in. Great Dane from Fort Worth, made headlines in 2022 when Guinness World Records named him the largest male dog in the world. The three-year-old dog is more than seven feet tall when standing on his hind legs.

“When he actually won, it was pretty shocking,” his owner, Brittany Davis told WFAA. “He’s part of our family.”

On Sept. 7, Zeus will undergo surgery to have his entire front leg amputated.

“We don’t want him to hurt anymore,” Davis said.

The Great Dane has bone cancer on his front right leg. If he doesn’t have his leg amputated, he may only have three months left to live, Davis told WFAA.

“It was very upsetting, very overwhelming,” Davis said. “I was a mess.”

Davis, who received Zeus as a gift, fondly remembers his early days, when his fast growth stunned the family.

“He just grew and grew,” Davis said. “He’s like my dog-child.”

The family has pulled together a gofundme to cover Zeus’s veterinary expenses. They’re hopeful the surgery will allow them to keep the gentle giant around longer. "We are now faced not only with emotional challenges but also financial burdens that come with providing the best possible care for our beloved Zeus," said a statement in the gofundme page.

“He’s hurting now,” Davis said. “We don’t want him to hurt. We don’t want him to be in pain. I want him to be as healthy as he can be. Mostly, I want him to be pain free and enjoy what time we have left.”