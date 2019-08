GRAY, Maine — An eagle and a eastern kingbird felt the need, the need for speed as they took flight over Little Sebago Lake.

Eagle and Eastern Kingbird (Courtesy Mark Strong.)

Mark Strong from Auburn caught the incredible pictures of the unlikely pair from his kayak while out on the lake Thursday.

"You can be my wingman anytime," the eagle seems to say to the much smaller eastern kingbird. But more than likely the eastern kingbird was trying to keep the larger predator bird away from his nest.

