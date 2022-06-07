Trenton pledges to save monarch butterflies

The town has signed the Mayor's Monarch Pledge committing to creating habitat for monarchs and educating residents on how they can play a role at home.

TRENTON, MAINE, Maine — Monarch butterflies may be the most familiar butterfly in North America. It's hard to miss the black, orange, and white patterned wings fluttering from flower to flower. But spotting them is becoming less common.

The population of the monarch butterfly has declined in recent years.

The eastern monarch population, dropped about 88 percent from 1996 to 2020, from an estimated 383 million to just under 45 million, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

One of the reasons for the population decline is because of the shrinking milkweed habitat throughout Maine and the country due to development, agricultural practices, and mowing of roadside stands, according to the University of Maine.

The loss of milkweed plants poses a serious threat to monarchs because it's an important food source during their caterpillar stage and where the butterflies lay their eggs.

To help save the species, the town of Trenton has joined an effort to boost the monarch's population. The Trenton Select Board has signed the National Wildlife Federation's Mayor's Monarch Pledge.

"We want everyone to take part, and it's a fun project," Barbara Acosta, coordinator of Trenton's Mayor's Monarch Pledge, said. "We're trying to encourage everyone to take part."

Cities and towns that sign the pledge commit to creating habitat for the butterfly and educating residents about how they can make a difference at home and in their community.

"What we’re trying to do is reestablish habitat for monarchs and other pollinators by planting milkweed as well as other nectar producing flowers on town lands, school lands, hopefully in people’s backyards," Acosta said.

Acosta told NEWS CENTER Maine monarch butterflies are a pollinator many cash crops rely on, which stresses how important taking this pledge is.

As part of taking the pledge, Trenton's Park and Recreation Department will hold a Monarch Pledge Proclamation Day on July 16 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Trenton fire department located at 59 Oak Point Road.

The event will feature a Maine master naturalist and a representative of the Xerces Society for the Conservation of Invertebrates. Attendees will learn how to protect and grow their own monarch habitat.

Milkweed seedlings will be available on a first come, first served basis for a voluntary donation. There will also be face painting and games for children to celebrate the monarchs.

Two other communities in Maine that have signed on to the Mayor's Monarch Pledge are Biddeford and Gray. You can view a map of all pledge signatories here.