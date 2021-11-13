Roadrunner that hitched a cross-country ride to Maine from Nevada is doing well

Avian Haven says the roadrunner is flying and eating well. Plans are in the works to get him back home to Nevada.

WESTBROOK, Maine — The roadrunner who took a cross-country trip from Nevada to Maine is doing well, according to the bird rehabilitation center that took him in.

Saturday, November 13, NEWS CENTER Maine learned of the roadrunner who was found in a moving van that arrived in Westbrook after a four-day trip from Nevada. According to Westbrook police, employees of the moving company called them after arriving at a storage facility in Westbrook.

Police were able to safely take the roadrunner to Avian Haven in Freedom to be cared for.

A Facebook post from Avian Haven has given an update on the bird and says he's flying, eating quite well, and has gained some weight since his arrival. They say he does have some parasites, but those are being treated.