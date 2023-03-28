'Rabies stinks': Augusta officials warn residents of rabid skunk

The city is warning residents in the area of Northern Avenue to remain "vigilant" and to notify Augusta police if they notice animals acting strange.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AUGUSTA, Maine — City officials in Augusta are warning residents to be cautious after a case of rabies was identified in a skunk recently.

The Maine CDC notified city officials about the rabies case, a news release from the city of Augusta said Tuesday.

City officials said Maine's Health and Environmental Testing Laboratory confirmed the rabies case.

The city is warning residents in the area of Northern Avenue to remain "vigilant" and to notify Augusta police if they notice animals acting strange or out of the ordinary.

"Rabies is common in wild animals in Maine," city officials said Tuesday. "Make sure to never touch an animal that is wild or unknown to you. You should also make sure your animals are up to date on rabies vaccine and avoid leaving your animals unattended."

Augusta residents can reach out to the Augusta Police Department by calling 207-626-2370 if they suspect any strange animal activity.

For more information about rabies in animals, click here.