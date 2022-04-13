Maine Wildlife Park set to open for season

The park is a refuge for animals that couldn't survive on their own. Almost all are native to Maine.

GRAY, Maine — Emilie Cram was nearly ready to share the Maine Wildlife Park with others as she drove around the grounds in a golf cart.

The park, operated by the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife, will be open daily from Friday through Nov. 11.

Cram is giving up the relative quiet of winter, as thousands of visitors are expected to come and learn about the 30 species on the property.

"We have 100 mouths to feed," she laughed. Despite a list of spring cleaning tasks to complete, she's excited to teach people who come.

"To watch anyone walk away with a tidbit of new information of what it means to live alongside wildlife is a win for me," she smiled. "That’s why we’re here."

The park opens at 9:30 a.m. Entrance fees can only be paid in cash or check (there is an ATM at the gate). Ticket prices vary by age. The most expensive ticket is $10 for visitors ages 13-59 years old.