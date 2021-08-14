x
Wildlife

Maine deploys shark warning flags due to great white tracker

An eight-foot juvenile shark named “Tuck” was detected by a tracking device off Crescent Beach State Park Friday.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — Maine’s plan to use shark warning flags this year came into play when a great white shark was spotted off Cape Elizabeth. 

The Portland Press Herald reported on Friday that the eight-foot juvenile shark named “Tuck” was detected by a tracking device off Crescent Beach State Park. 

The Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands said this is the first year the shark warning flags are in use, and Friday was the first time the system was used at Crescent Beach. 

The warning was used as a response to the tracking signal and not any sightings of a shark.

 