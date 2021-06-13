Maine DIFW held its 2021 moose lottery on Saturday

For the second year in a row, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife held its moose lottery virtually due to COVID concerns.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine moose hunters learned who drew permits to hunt one of the big animals this year.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife held the 2021 lottery virtually on Saturday. This is the second year in a row the department has held the lottery virtually due to COVID concerns.

Maine wildlife officials hold a moose permit lottery every year, as tens of thousands more people apply for a permit than can get one.

According to a release from DIF&W, they will issue 3,480 permits this year. That number is an 11% increase over last year.

According to MDIF&W Communications Director Mark Latti, Maine received over 72,000 applications for the 2021 lottery

HOW THE MAINE MOOSE PERMIT PROCESS WORKS

According to the IF&W website:

To hunt for moose in Maine, you will need a permit; and due to high demand, these permits are administered in four ways only:

Through three chance lottery drawings: resident, non-resident, and the adaptive management zone Through a competitive auction Through a controlled moose hunt for disabled veterans Through a hunting lodge moose lottery

Ninety percent of all permits in Maine's 21 eligible Wildlife Management Districts (WMDs) are allocated to residents, no more than 8% to non-residents, and no more than 2% to hunting lodges.

Latti said 550 of the permits would be for the adaptive zone.

You can find out if you were chosen for the 2021 Maine Moose Hunt Lottery by visiting the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife here.

According to the website, the hunt will take place in October and November.