Waterville officers called to help stuck skunk

WATERVILLE, Maine — [Editor's note: The above video originally aired in August.]
Waterville officers were called to assist with an unusual animal situation early on Monday morning, police say. And it turns out the critter they were supposed to rescue. . . was a skunk.
The Water Police Department wrote in a Facebook post a skunk had its head stuck in a cup.
A few officers and a state trooper found it walking in circles in the middle of Kennedy Memorial Dr.
Fortunately, they were able to get it free from the cup without getting sprayed.
The animal was a bit stunned for a moment but soon moved off the road and to safety, police said.