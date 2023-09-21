x
Waterville officers called to help stuck skunk

The rescue took place early on Wednesday morning, police say.

WATERVILLE, Maine — [Editor's note: The above video originally aired in August.]

Waterville officers were called to assist with an unusual animal situation early on Monday morning, police say. And it turns out the critter they were supposed to rescue. . . was a skunk. 

The Water Police Department wrote in a Facebook post a skunk had its head stuck in a cup.

A few officers and a state trooper found it walking in circles in the middle of Kennedy Memorial Dr. 

Fortunately, they were able to get it free from the cup without getting sprayed. 

The animal was a bit stunned for a moment but soon moved off the road and to safety, police said.    

The Communications Center took a call early this morning for a skunk with a cup stuck on its head. A few Waterville Officers and a State Trooper located it walking in circles in the middle of Kennedy Memorial Drive and were able to get the skunk free from the cup. Despite a moment of being stunned, the skunk was uninjured and was able to move from the roadway to safety.

Posted by Waterville, Maine, Police Department on Thursday, September 21, 2023

