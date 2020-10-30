WATCH: Seals get in on the Halloween fun by painting pumpkins at New England Aquarium

Visitors to the aquarium can see the pumpkins, as well as jack-o-lanterns carved by staff members, on display through the weekend.

BOSTON, Massachusetts — In celebration of Halloween, the New England Aquarium’s animal care team provided enrichment for the Atlantic harbor seals with pumpkin painting.

According to the aquarium, this enrichment gives seals an opportunity to try something new and different. Aquarium trainers teach the seals behaviors that engage their minds, in this case helping staff decorate pumpkins that will be on exhibit over the weekend.

Chacoda, a male harbor seal, was particularly inquisitive and truly embraced the Halloween spirit. Chacoda’s trainers chose the colors and he chose the design.

Atlantic harbor seals are one of the most common marine mammals along the East Coast. The species was hunted to the brink of extinction before receiving federal protection under the Marine Mammal Protection Act in 1972.