Watch: Maine bobcat escapes coyote

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Maine — Game cam footage catches the intense moment a bobcat escapes from a coyote.

Colin Chase has a YouTube channel called Maine Woodsbooger where he shares footage from multiple game cams in Maine.

Chase says the camera is located in Cumberland County. Multiple videos on his channel call the location The Ledge, where it looks like a family of bobcats lives.

Other videos also reveal other animals that come near the den, like a coyote and a deer.