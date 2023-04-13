x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Animals

Watch: Maine bobcat escapes coyote

Colin Chase caught the action on a game camera.

More Videos

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Maine — Game cam footage catches the intense moment a bobcat escapes from a coyote. 

Colin Chase has a YouTube channel called Maine Woodsbooger where he shares footage from multiple game cams in Maine. 

Chase says the camera is located in Cumberland County. Multiple videos on his channel call the location The Ledge, where it looks like a family of bobcats lives. 

Other videos also reveal other animals that come near the den, like a coyote and a deer. 

Chase posted videos of moose, deer, bears, and Canadian lynxes on his channel. 

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out