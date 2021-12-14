Want a puppy on weekends? Warren-area volunteers wanted for America's VetDogs program

Throughout the week, the puppies live at the Maine State Prison. Through the program, inmates train puppies who will one day work as service dogs.

WARREN, Maine — America’s VetDogs is looking for volunteers in the Warren area to become part-time weekend puppy raisers as part of its Prison Puppy Program. The national nonprofit provides specially trained guide dogs and service dogs to veterans and first responders with disabilities.

According to a release from the organization, weekend puppy raisers will welcome a puppy into their homes on weekends for 12 to 14 months and provide important socialization experiences such as visiting the mall or restaurants, attending sporting events, and traveling by car or public transportation.

Throughout the week, the puppies live at the Maine State Prison. Through the program, inmates train puppies who will one day work as service dogs for disabled veterans or first responders.

The organization said that once the puppies are around 16 months old, they will return to the America’s VetDogs campus in Smithtown, New York, to begin formal service dog training. After that, the organization will match the dogs with veterans or first responders with disabilities.

America’s VetDogs said the Maine State Prison is one of 14 correctional institutions along the east coast that it has partnered with for the Prison Puppy Program.

Anyone interested in becoming a weekend puppy raiser can apply directly online by clicking HERE.