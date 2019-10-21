NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — Dashboard footage caught the moment a driver hit a moose and shows just how hard it is to actually see the mammal when driving at night.

Dale Mottram was driving on Friday, October 18 around 8:30 p.m. traveling around 55 mph when he collided with a moose standing in the middle of a two-lane road.

The video shows just how hard it is for drivers to see animals in the road. The moose is only visible less than two seconds before Mottram's car hits the mammal.

(The timestamp on Mottram's dashcam says 2:10 p.m. but was wrong.)

RELATED: WATCH: Moose on the loose gets stranded in N.H. pool

RELATED: Town of Eliot auctions off 100-yr-old moose head

RELATED: Maine Wildlife Park's 'Maggie the Moose' has died

.