Update: Gardiner cat wins Nationwide's Wacky Pet Names contest

After much anticipation, the results are in. Pickles McButterpants the Muffin Slayer has been crowned champion.

GARDINER, Maine — Finding the right name for your pet can be a challenge, but when you know it, you just know it.

Kelli Hoover in Gardiner knew what she was going to name her new kitten, but it grew into something very special.

"I had seen an ad for a cat named Pickles and I thought it was an awesome name. So, when I got a new kitten, I knew he would be Pickles, but it didn’t sound just right for him, so we added McButterpants to it. Then as we were eating muffins, he went crazy over them and wouldn’t leave us alone. That is how he got the title of the Muffin Slayer," recalled Hoover.

With such a unique name, it is only fitting she would enter Pickles McButterpants the Muffin Slayer into Nationwide's Wacky Pet Names contest.

On Tuesday, Nationwide announced that Pickles won.

"Following a public vote last week, the results of Nationwide’s Wacky Pet Names contest are in and Pickles McButterpants the Muffin Slayer from Gardiner, Maine officially has the craziest names among Nationwide’s insured cats," Nationwide spokesperson Bethany Eippert said in a release.

To commemorate Pickles' victory, Eippert said Hoover will receive a grand prize consisting of the following:

A custom canvas portrait of Pickles

A one-year subscription for monthly delivery of pet toys & treats

A $100 reward card redeemable for gift cards from some of the nation’s top retailers

According to Nationwide, a fun-loving French bulldog from Nashville named Dr. Potato Head prevailed as top dog in the dog-names contest.

