Therapy dogs comfort UMaine students amid stressful finals week

ORONO, Maine — The fall semester is wrapping up this week for many college students across the country, which means many may be feeling the stress of final exams.

Tuesday afternoon at the University of Maine, a couple of therapy dogs greeted students at the campus library.

Two dogs -- 4-year-old Andy and 2-year-old Oliver -- made the rounds, giving students an outlet to take their minds off their studies.

"I actually just took a final in the Oaks room and needed some stress-relieving time. At least a quick one," UMaine student Alamea Banks said.

"Coming to the therapy dogs has been a nice opportunity to kind of take a break and enjoy a sweet little animal and unwind," UMaine senior Kaitlin McCullough said.

Therapy dogs visited Fogler Library four times in December, but Tuesday afternoon was the final time Andy and Oliver are making an appearance this semester.