FALMOUTH, Maine — Tostito Kevin might be the ugliest dog you've ever seen and his Maine owner is certainly hoping so.

Tiny Tostito as his owner Holly Morgan lovingly calls him is hoping that her miniature pet will get enough money from a crowd fundraising site to send him to California for the World's Ugliest Dog Contest.

contributed photo

Tostito was accepted as one of nine contestants vying for the title. The contest that has been happening for almost 30 years aims at promoting the adoption of unique looking dogs saying "the pedigree does not define the pet" rather than making fun of them. The contest frequently highlights dogs who have been rescued or saved from puppy mills.

Tostito Kevin from Maine is one of nine contestants for the World's Ugliest Dog Contest in California.

contributed photo

Morgan rescued Tostito and she says it was love at first sight. But Tostito was not always as loved as he is now by Morgan. Tostito looks the way he does because he was severely neglected to the point his lost his lower jaw when it rotted away.

Tostito even has his own Facebook page.

The World's Ugliest Dog Contest is held in Petaluma, California, this year on June 21 as part of the Sonoma-Marin Fair. The winner gets $1,500, a trophy and a free trip to New York.





