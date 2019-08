GREENVILLE, Maine — A perfect summer kayak trip turned into a picture-perfect moment for Sue Alexis of Greenville. She and her son, Bentley was surprised by a moose taking a swim just about five feet away from their kayaks. The moose didn't seem to mind sharing the lake as she cooled off.

