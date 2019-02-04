DRESDEN, Maine — An extra special litter of puppies have found their forever homes -- and will always be a little New England at heart.

Elysee Ellis Pimenta lives in Dresden with her husband and their four boxers. On Super Bowl Sunday around 3:30 p.m., their dog, Roxy, began giving birth to her puppies.

Even more special to these New England sports fans? Roxy's litter included six babies -- a good omen for the sixth Super Bowl ring the Patriots won that night on February 3.

"We don't typically name our puppies, but this was an extra special litter," Pimenta says.

The result -- Brady, Gigi (Gisele), Gronk, Jules (Julian), Kowski (Gostkowski), and SoChel (Sony Michel) were brought into the world.

"As (Roxy) is having puppies, my husband is keeping me updated on the game, and I'm naming the puppies," Pimenta recalls. "The first two born were a boy and a girl, so of course it was Brady and Gigi."

The six puppies started leaving for their forever homes with their new families last weekend.

"They all are going to amazing families who have experienced life with a boxer before, which keeps my heart at ease," Pimenta says. "Loving them for eight weeks is the easy part. Re-homing them is the toughest."

Best of luck to these six adorable babies!