Say hello to 'Stanley': Busch Gardens' newborn giraffe was born the night the Lightning won the Cup

The theme park said it wasn't trying to steal the team's thunder, but the name was a clear winner.

TAMPA, Fla. — Say hello to Stanley!

Busch Gardens' newest giraffe is named after the championship trophy the Tampa Bay Lightning took home the same night it was born.

According to the theme park, Stanley is the first calf his mother Angel has been given birth to. The duo is said to be doing well.

Not to steal @TBLightning's thunder, but we've got our very own Stanley🦒 Born on the night the Bolts took home the Cup, the name was a clear winner! pic.twitter.com/ZisAvbBD9d — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (@BuschGardens) July 13, 2021