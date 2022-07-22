Six sharks spotted off Cape Cod Friday morning, 20 in past two days

CAPE COD, Mass. — Shark season on Cape Cod appears to be heating up, as six great white sharks were spotted off the coast on Friday morning, and 20 have been spotted over the past two days, NBC 10 Boston reports .

The first sighting on Friday was reported around 9:17 a.m. off North Beach Island, followed by subsequent sightings at 9:28 a.m. just outside the north inlet to Chatham Harbor, at 9:55 a.m. off the Nauset ORV trails, at 10:19 and 10:43 a.m. off Nauset Beach, and at 11:10 a.m. off the beach a quarter mile south of the Nauset Inlet, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy's Sharktivity app.