x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Animals

Six sharks spotted off Cape Cod Friday morning, 20 in past two days

"It's shaping up to be very busy, so please be #SharkSmart, and follow safety guidelines," Massachusetts shark biologist John Chisholm said on Twitter.
Credit: Joe Cyr
The shark, which is believed to be a basking shark, was spotted in the water near Portland Harbor by lobsterman Joe Cyr.

CAPE COD, Mass. — Shark season on Cape Cod appears to be heating up, as six great white sharks were spotted off the coast on Friday morning, and 20 have been spotted over the past two days, NBC 10 Boston reports

The first sighting on Friday was reported around 9:17 a.m. off North Beach Island, followed by subsequent sightings at 9:28 a.m. just outside the north inlet to Chatham Harbor, at 9:55 a.m. off the Nauset ORV trails, at 10:19 and 10:43 a.m. off Nauset Beach, and at 11:10 a.m. off the beach a quarter mile south of the Nauset Inlet, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy's Sharktivity app.

There was no immediate word on whether any nearby beaches were closed to swimming.

Read the full story on NBC 10 Boston's website here

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Baby moose playing in water