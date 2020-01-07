Silver lining: Wildlife deaths down 44% on Maine roads due to coronavirus pandemic

A study by the Road Ecology Center found a large decline in the deaths of Maine wildlife because of the decreased amount of traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MAINE, USA — Maine's Wildlife may be one of the only benefactors of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wild animal deaths resulting from cars fell 44% in Maine due to decreased traffic as a result of the pandemic.

The Ecology Center at the University of California - Davis studied Maine, California, and Idaho. Researchers found traffic on U.S. roads fell by as much as 73% during the peak of the stay-at-home orders in March and April. During the same time frame, wildlife killed in vehicle collisions dropped by up to 58% nationally.

In Maine, the normal daily average number of animal deaths declined from 15.2 to 8.4 animals.

The study shows California with a 21% decline and Idaho with a 38% decrease.