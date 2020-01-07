Silver lining: Wildlife deaths down 44% on Maine roads due to coronavirus pandemic

MAINE, USA — Maine's Wildlife may be one of the only benefactors of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wild animal deaths resulting from cars fell 44% in Maine due to decreased traffic as a result of the pandemic.
The Ecology Center at the University of California - Davis studied Maine, California, and Idaho. Researchers found traffic on U.S. roads fell by as much as 73% during the peak of the stay-at-home orders in March and April. During the same time frame, wildlife killed in vehicle collisions dropped by up to 58% nationally.
In Maine, the normal daily average number of animal deaths declined from 15.2 to 8.4 animals.
The study shows California with a 21% decline and Idaho with a 38% decrease.
A group to benefit greatly were mountain lions in California. The research showed a 58% reduction in deaths. According to the study, the state is considering legal protection for the species, partly because of lion-vehicle collisions.