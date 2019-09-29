SIDNEY, Maine — In a small art studio in Sidney, Marie Spaulding sits on a stool, surrounded by acrylic paint and a variety of brushes.

Spaulding is a local, independent artist. Her space is similar to what most would expect an art studio to look like -- neat, but worn-in; clean, with the occasional streak of paint on the floor or table -- but there's something unique about her quarters.

That's because most paintings hung on the wall or strewn on the counter have something in common, and that is the face of an animal, whether it be a dog, a cat, a cow, a fox, an owl -- the list goes on.

Spaulding describes herself as an animal lover and speaks fondly about what they mean to her. She explains that her journey doing pet and animal portraits really took off after she lost her beloved yellow lab, Lilly, in 2013.

Now, Spaulding teaches pet portrait classes at the Waterville Humane Society on Webb Road and says she is inspired by the number of people who come to her class convinced they won't be able to create anything special -- but then end up taking home a piece of art they are proud of.

As a result of her efforts with and connections to the shelter, Spaulding is selling some of her animal portraits at an event next Thursday, October 3 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. She says she is planning on donating a portion of the money she makes to the shelter and hopes people come visit to potentially meet their furry soulmate.

"There’s a lot of good things happening at the shelter right now. So I really hope people will come and check out the shelter and maybe be inspired by a painting," Spaulding told NEWS CENTER Maine. "That would be great if maybe an animal catches their eye while they’re there, and they can come back and maybe have a chance to adopt."

Lisa Oakes is Director of the Waterville Humane Society, which brings in stray animals from 25 communities. She says she is excited for the event and thankful for Spaulding's efforts -- because she wants to try to get as many animals as possible to homes.

“I never want to see an animal in a cage for longer than they have to be," Oakes explained to NEWS CENTER Maine. "To see them run outside with a family or to snuggle up to a little kid…It just is heartwarming."

To learn more about Spaulding and her work, visit her website or Facebook page.